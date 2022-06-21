Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $360k for safety, accessibility improvements at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Eastern Kentucky University would be getting a total of $369,200 to improve safety and accessibility features on campus.

The money will help build a six-foot-wide sidewalk, with adequate lighting to give students and faculty a safer way to and from campus.

The funding is from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and improvements will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities ACT (ADA).

“This is another step we can take to keep people safe and make college more accessible to Kentuckians who may want to attend classes but worry they couldn’t get transportation to and from the university,” Gov. Beshear said. “My administration will always put education first – both by investing in students directly and by investing in the infrastructure and communities around them.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.