Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $360k for safety, accessibility improvements at EKU

Photo courtesy Eastern Kentucky University
Photo courtesy Eastern Kentucky University(WKYT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Eastern Kentucky University would be getting a total of $369,200 to improve safety and accessibility features on campus.

The money will help build a six-foot-wide sidewalk, with adequate lighting to give students and faculty a safer way to and from campus.

The funding is from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) and improvements will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities ACT (ADA).

“This is another step we can take to keep people safe and make college more accessible to Kentuckians who may want to attend classes but worry they couldn’t get transportation to and from the university,” Gov. Beshear said. “My administration will always put education first – both by investing in students directly and by investing in the infrastructure and communities around them.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Stanley Edward Farley
Missing Harlan County man found safe, officials say
generic crash
Sheriff releases names in deadly Laurel County crash
Nancy Ritchie has owned and operated Ritchie's Art and Gift Shoppe since 1962.
Pikeville store owner celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years of business
Campbell County Sheriff
‘We want to stress there has not been any specific threats’ | ‘Disturbing’ letters found in Campbell Co.

Latest News

Lucas Jones was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a condition he has battled for the...
‘Half a heart, twice the fight’: Community rallies behind 9-year-old with heart condition
Kentucky House Bill 63 would ensure a School Resource Officer be made available in every school...
School districts make plans and face obstacles to assign School Resource Officers to every campus
Some neighbors in eastern Kentucky are concerned about a proposed crematorium.
Proposed crematorium location causes concerns
The Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new professional soccer team, said it has plans for...
Lexington Sporting Club plans to build complex off Newtown Pike