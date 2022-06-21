Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines for youngest Ky. children could begin as soon as next week

COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to five years old have received their final approval.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 vaccines for children aged six months to five years old have received their final approval.

Vaccines could be available in Kentucky as soon as next week and doctors say this could have a positive impact during the summer.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will both be available, in smaller doses.

Moderna vaccines will require two doses 28 days apart and children who get the Pfizer vaccine will receive two doses three weeks apart and then a third dose at least two months after the second.

There is no guidance on which vaccine is more effective and the CDC says either vaccine is recommended.

Doctors say, just like any vaccine, there could be side effects like fever or redness, but they haven’t seen many issues with children in younger age groups.

We spoke to one Lexington pediatrician who says her whole office is excited.

“Our office was cheering and excited and, finally, now, I mean, the whole population has the ability to get this vaccine,” said Dr. Katrina Hood. “So, yes definitely excited and happy that we’re moving in the right direction with the whole world.”

Dr. hood says it is important to talk to your doctor or pediatrician to find the best option for your child.

Children younger than three years old can get their vaccines at a vaccine clinic or doctor’s office.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Names of parents killed in Carter Caves accident released
Stanley Edward Farley
Missing Harlan County man found safe, officials say
generic crash
Sheriff releases names in deadly Laurel County crash
Nancy Ritchie has owned and operated Ritchie's Art and Gift Shoppe since 1962.
Pikeville store owner celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years of business
Campbell County Sheriff
‘We want to stress there has not been any specific threats’ | ‘Disturbing’ letters found in Campbell Co.

Latest News

Lucas Jones was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome, a condition he has battled for the...
‘Half a heart, twice the fight’: Community rallies behind 9-year-old with heart condition
Kentucky House Bill 63 would ensure a School Resource Officer be made available in every school...
School districts make plans and face obstacles to assign School Resource Officers to every campus
Some neighbors in eastern Kentucky are concerned about a proposed crematorium.
Proposed crematorium location causes concerns
The Lexington Sporting Club, the city’s new professional soccer team, said it has plans for...
Lexington Sporting Club plans to build complex off Newtown Pike
Photo courtesy Eastern Kentucky University
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $360k for safety, accessibility improvements at EKU