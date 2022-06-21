COVID-19 vaccinations approved for children under 5 years old

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - CDC and FDA approval has been granted for COVID-19 vaccinations for children under 5-years-old.

On Friday, the CDC and the FDA approved administration of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to children under the age of five.

This comes more than a year-and-a-half after the initial distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Medical professionals hope this makes communities one step closer to reaching some form of herd immunity.

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Fares Khater said the vaccine that was suitable for children under 5 years went through a long and vigorous process of ensuring efficacy, outcome and safety.

”We are still seeing a lot of kids getting sick with COVID-19. You know, kids can get sick too and kids have a good immune system, but that does not mean that the majority or one hundred percent will be okay, there are still some kids that are gonna be sicker than others,” said Dr. Khater.

Khater said the vaccine’s side effects are similar to the vaccine for adults: redness and swelling of the injection site, fatigue and headaches.

He added that your child’s primary care physician or pediatrician should still follow up with you and your child after administering the vaccine to ensure everything is going smoothly.

Khater also recommended that you speak with your healthcare provider to see if and which vaccine is best suited for your child.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.