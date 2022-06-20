Advertisement

Troopers looking for missing man in Harlan County

WYMT Weekend Edition News at 11 p.m.
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are looking for a missing man in Harlan County.

Stanley Edward Farley, 41, was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Farley was seen walking on Indian Ridge Road in the Wallins community of Harlan County.

According to police, Farley’s last known clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bodies found in Eastern Kentucky home
The tin roof of Hatfield's Auto Sales in Belfry was ripped off and sent flying into nearby cars.
Homes and businesses hit hard by strong storms in Pike County
prestonsburg powerline
Power outages reported across the region
How marriage rates have changed in Kentucky
Memorial candles
Funeral arrangements announced for former Cumberland mayor

Latest News

How to prevent heat illness in kids
How to prevent heat illness in kids
Eastern Kentucky Social Club hosts first Juneteenth event in Harlan County
More people skipping traditional burial services
Growing number of Americans choosing cremation over traditional burial
The Lexington community gathered to celebrate Juneteenth
WATCH | Lexington celebrates Juneteenth