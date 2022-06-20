Troopers looking for missing man in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are looking for a missing man in Harlan County.

Stanley Edward Farley, 41, was last seen around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Farley was seen walking on Indian Ridge Road in the Wallins community of Harlan County.

According to police, Farley’s last known clothing description is unknown.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call KSP Post 10 at 606-573-3131.

