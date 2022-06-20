Temps start upward trend again as we head toward the first day of summer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to the last full day of spring! Summer officially starts at 5:14 a.m. Tuesday.

Today and Tonight

After an amazing weekend, I think our Monday doesn’t look terrible. It will be warmer with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s after starting in the 50s this morning. We could see some fog early. The skies will be sunny, but the big difference you will notice today is the dew points. When they get above 65-70 degrees, that’s when things start to feel super stuffy. Today, they will only be in the 40s and 50s, so it shouldn’t be too awful. I still wouldn’t spend too much time in the direct sunshine without sunscreen, especially if you are fair-skinned.

Tonight, look for mostly clear conditions and cooler lows near 60. Some fog is again possible late.

Extended Forecast

As summer officially begins Tuesday, we are going to crank up the thermostat. Thankfully, it doesn’t look like we will break any records this week, but we will still be close. Starting tomorrow, highs will be in the 90s or close to it well into the weekend. While most days look nice, some scattered rain chances could move through overnight Wednesday going into early Thursday.

That is our best shot at rain until late this weekend and early next week. Unless something changes fast, we are going to end this month in a rainfall deficit and may lose most of our surplus for the year.

Here are your heat safety tips to help keep you and your family safe the next few days:

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days.

