Summer heat returns in time for Summer Solstice

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is that time of year again, the Summer Solstice is upon us (or, more accurately, 5:13am tomorrow morning), and that means we’re dealing with some toasty temperatures returning to the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

The good news is that the humid conditions haven’t quite filtered back into the region yet for tonight, so as skies clear, we’re still looking at comfortable lows in the middle 50s overnight.

No, the bigtime heat returns as we head into the day on Tuesday...just in time for the start of astronomical summer. Sunshine and warmer, more humid air filtering in from the south will allow our highs to climb back into the lower and middle 90s. The good news here, is that this looks to be a much drier heat than we dealt with last week. Heat indices will still be in the upper 90s to near 100º, but we’re not talking heat indices back near 110º. Because the humidity isn’t of the charts, overnight lows are looking much more comfortable, into the lower 60s with mostly clear skies.

Midweek and Beyond

Summer heat does look to continue as we run through the balance of the work week, but at this point, does not look to be a repeat of last week’s brutal heat and humidity. That said, it will still be warm! High pressure in place on Wednesday will keep highs in the lower 90s. However, a frontal boundary will try to throw a storm or two our way as we head into Wednesday night, with lows in the middle and upper 60s.

It’s a typical summer pattern after that as high pressure works back into the region. Sunshine is back for at least Thursday and Friday, allowing highs to climb back up into the lower 90s. Models diverge on what our situation with our earlier week low pressure will be, but a couple of storms could re-enter the picture as we head into the weekend as things stay warm and muggy in the lower 90s.

