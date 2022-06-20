Students from across the globe visit Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -The City of Hazard hosted a group of graduate students from across the globe who are aiming to learn more about the revitalization of the downtown area.

A graduate program at Future Generations University in Franklin, West Virginia, is focusing on how Appalachian cities have rebuilt themselves after the decline of the coal industry.

Students with the program said Hazard is a good example of this.

“I have really realized that I know very little about the rest of Appalachia and so it’s been really inspiring to see how people are being really creative and innovative to bring life back into their small communities,” said Valerie Morgan, a student at Future Generations University.

The group consists of members all over the globe who say they have been inspired by the creativity and promise found within these mountains.

Hazard is one of the last stops on their tour after visiting various parts of West Virginia.

