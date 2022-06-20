Advertisement

SoulFeast Week underway in Lexington

SoulFeast Week is underway in Lexington. The 10-day celebration kicked off with events over...
SoulFeast Week is underway in Lexington. The 10-day celebration kicked off with events over the weekend, including Juneteenth celebrations.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - SoulFeast Week is underway in Lexington.

The 10-day celebration kicked off with events over the weekend, including Juneteenth celebrations. SoulFeast highlights Black farmers, chefs and restaurants in central Kentucky.

SoulFeast Week, in partnership with Black Soil, is back for a second year. Martina and Marcellus Barksdale, founded SoulFeast week in 2020 to help bring exposure to black-owned businesses.

“SoulFeast Week has allowed us to bring a platform for these businesses to get an economic boost, and the support of the community makes that possible,” said Marcellus Barksdale.

Barksdale said small black-owned businesses often face financial hurdles.

Tiffany Bellfield El-Amin and her husband opened Alfalfa Restaurant in downtown Lexington at the height of the pandemic. More than a year later, they had to make the tough decision to shut down.

“We did very well in hiring moms, women, and families into the restaurant,” El-Amin said. “So, when Covid smacked down and we went back to school, we lost our whole front-of-house.”

El-Amin says the Alfalfa brand is back this year as a food truck and catering business, and SoulFeast week is helping put the word out.

“Mama Kathy’s fish. That’s my mom. That’s her recipe. My grandparent’s recipe. It was SoulFeast winner last year for entree, so that’s what we’re selling today. Come on down,” El-Amin said.

SoulFeast Week will feature 16 Black-owned restaurants, all offering $10 meals all week long.

You can visit SoulFeastWeek.com to find a full list of participating restaurants and food options.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Edward Farley
Missing Harlan County man found safe, officials say
Vehicle goes over embankment into creek near Carter Caves; mother, father, 4-year-old killed
How marriage rates have changed in Kentucky
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Memorial candles
Funeral arrangements announced for former Cumberland mayor

Latest News

File photo
Letcher County Sheriff details fentanyl exposure
Health and safety experts give tips on pedestrian safety
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Brenda Prater
Magoffin County Schools mourns death of longtime bus driver
Kentucky motorists advised of closed lanes; ferry reopens