Remember to check your county’s fireworks rules ahead of Fourth of July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of year again.

You may have noticed firework tents went up in many places over the weekend.

The Fourth of July is just two weeks away. Ahead of holidays like Independence Day, it’s important to know your county’s rules and regulations for fireworks.

In Kentucky, the state law says you cannot ignite fireworks within 200 feet of homes, vehicles, structures, or other people. Each county also has rules on exactly which fireworks are permitted.

“A good rule of thumb here in Fayette County is if it goes up or blows up, it’s illegal in Fayette County,” said Lexington firefighter Holly Buchenroth.

You are allowed to buy and use ground and handheld sparkling devices, like sparkles and fountains.

However, in other places, like Scott County, people can buy bigger fireworks like firecrackers and bottle rockets that emit loud noises and shoot up into the sky.

One firework tent operator in Georgetown, Austin Haywood, says they get a lot of business from people in Fayette County.

“So, here, that’s one of the advantages of being right on the line here, the people from Lexington come and buy their fireworks and go aerial and set them off in Georgetown,” Haywood said.

He says they follow their county ordinances and have permits for their tent, which allows them to stay open every day until 10 p.m. for the season.

In order to buy fireworks, you must be 18 years or older and anyone who violates local laws will be cited with a misdemeanor.

The fire department asks that people be courteous of their neighbors and people in the surrounding areas due to the loud and startling noises.

