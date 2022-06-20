Advertisement

Morgan County Rescue Squad gets big boost from county

Morgan County Rescue Squad gets big boost from county
Morgan County Rescue Squad gets big boost from county(Morgan County Judge Executive's Office)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Morgan County Rescue Squad received a big boost from the Judge-Executive’s office.

On Monday, Morgan County Judge-Executive John Will Stacy presented a more than $49,000 check to the county’s rescue squad.

Several members of the team were on hand for the check presentation.

The money will be used for equipment and support of the work the rescue squad provides to the region.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Edward Farley
Missing Harlan County man found safe, officials say
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Vehicle goes over embankment into creek near Carter Caves; mother, father, 4-year-old killed
How marriage rates have changed in Kentucky
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Memorial candles
Funeral arrangements announced for former Cumberland mayor

Latest News

Alley on Main in downtown Paintsville is now open. The music venue, restaurant, and bar has a...
Local stage offers regional launch pad for music careers
Crews restoring power in Mingo County
Crews working to restore power in Mingo County
Nancy Ritchie has owned and operated Ritchie's Art and Gift Shoppe since 1962.
Pikeville store owner celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years of business
Knox County suspects arrested
Escaped inmate, other suspect arrested in Knox County