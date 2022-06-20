Morgan County Rescue Squad gets big boost from county

MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Morgan County Rescue Squad received a big boost from the Judge-Executive’s office.

On Monday, Morgan County Judge-Executive John Will Stacy presented a more than $49,000 check to the county’s rescue squad.

Several members of the team were on hand for the check presentation.

The money will be used for equipment and support of the work the rescue squad provides to the region.

