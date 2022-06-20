Magoffin County Schools mourns death of longtime bus driver

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County school system is mourning the death of Brenda Prater.

A Facebook post said Prater began working with the system in August of 1990 as a bus driver.

“For over 30 years, she was an excellent and reliable employee who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially the children she carefully transported on Bus 2030,” the post said.

The post went on to say Prater was a vital member of the system’s transportation department and her service will not be forgotten.

