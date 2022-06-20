Advertisement

Magoffin County Schools mourns death of longtime bus driver

Brenda Prater
Brenda Prater(Magoffin County Schools)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Magoffin County school system is mourning the death of Brenda Prater.

A Facebook post said Prater began working with the system in August of 1990 as a bus driver.

“For over 30 years, she was an excellent and reliable employee who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially the children she carefully transported on Bus 2030,” the post said.

The post went on to say Prater was a vital member of the system’s transportation department and her service will not be forgotten.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Edward Farley
Missing Harlan County man found safe, officials say
Vehicle goes over embankment into creek near Carter Caves; mother, father, 4-year-old killed
How marriage rates have changed in Kentucky
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Memorial candles
Funeral arrangements announced for former Cumberland mayor

Latest News

File photo
Letcher County Sheriff details fentanyl exposure
Health and safety experts give tips on pedestrian safety
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Kentucky motorists advised of closed lanes; ferry reopens