Local stage offers regional launch pad for music careers

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky has a long history of successful country musicians - Noah Thompson winning American Idol is just one of the most recent.

Jordan Pelfrey owns Alley on Main and AOM Booking and Management. He wants his theater to be a launchpad for the careers of Appalachian musicians.

”Yeah, I’m proud of these guys and what they’ve accomplished and it means a lot that I can help them spread their career or get them into different markets and so people can hear the story of Appalachia and our style of music,” said Pelfrey.

Luke Trimble of Paintsville and Scott T. Smith from Hurricane, West Virginia are two of the young musicians playing folk and country music, which they said is inspired by their Appalachian upbringing.

Both of them will be playing their first show in the Northeast United States next week they take the stage at The Cutter Room on June 27 in New York City.

