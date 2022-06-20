Letcher County Sheriff details fentanyl exposure

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines pulled over a suspect this past weekend only to find himself in a dangerous encounter with fentanyl.

“Once I brought that wrapper up - it’s a little S10 truck so I’m bent over in it - once I brought that wrapper up with the substance in it, I felt the fan get particles on my face and left nostril area,” Stines said.

The sheriff then called his deputy’s office and dispatch to bring in the suspect while he rushed to the emergency room. He said he experienced a raised heart rate, but did not know if it was more than anxiety.

”The ER Staff here at Whitesburg ARH did a fantastic job. They took wonderful care of me. They monitored all my symptoms,” he said.

Stines recommended anyone who also is exposed to take proper precaution.

“If you suspect that you have come in contact with an illegal substance or a narcotic substance go to your ER and if it’s there on scene call us,” he said.

The Letcher County Sheriff also recommended using Narcan, a treatment that fights drug impact, if you are in danger of inhaling any drugs.

