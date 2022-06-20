Advertisement

Kentucky motorists advised of closed lanes; ferry reopens

(WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky transportation officials are advising motorists of lane closures on Interstate 75 and state highways during this coming week.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials also said the ferry connecting the state with Missouri across the Mississippi River has resumed operating.

Officials said ramp changes are planned for I-75 exit 15 in Whitley County beginning Monday for pavement projects. The southbound exit ramp will be closed and is expected to reopen July 10.

Officials also said that bridge inspections will take place on U.S. Highway 119 on the four-lane bridge over KY 160 and Looney Creek in Harlan County on Tuesday.

