Kentucky cannabis advisory committee holds first meeting

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of 17 members, specially selected by Governor Andy Beshear to discuss medical marijuana for Kentuckians, met for the first time.

The committee will seek public input and then provide expertise on medical marijuana to the administration.

The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee took its first steps forward in Frankfort Monday to provide the Beshear administration with expertise on providing Kentuckians with chronic pain and other medical conditions access to cannabis.

Co-chairs Ray A. Perry and Kerry Harvey introduced 15 other members chosen by Governor Beshear before focusing on how the committee would operate.

The committee will host a series of town halls across the commonwealth. They will be separated into four regions, East, West, North and Central Kentucky, as they look to hear as many voices as possible.

Through their new website, medicalcannabis.ky.gov, they’ve already received more than 700 public comments since Friday. All but 10 were in support.

The committee says they want to listen to Kentuckians who are both for and against medical marijuana, but that action needs to be taken.

“It’s time to advance this debate, 37 or 38 other states have acted on this,” said Kerry Harvey, Committee co-chair. “So, it’s wonderful to see people from all parts of the commonwealth come together and work on something of this importance.”

Next up for the committee will be its first two forums in the month of July. First on the July 6 in Pikeville and then again on July 19 back in Frankfort

As of now, the committee co-chairs say there is no specific timetable in which Governor Beshear wants to have this information collected.

