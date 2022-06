DETROIT (WYMT) - One of Kentucky’s leading defensive stars from last season has officially begun his pro football career.

The Detriot Lions announced over the weekend that Josh Paschal has signed with the team.

#Lions have signed Draft Pick DE Josh Paschal — Detroit Lions (@Lions) June 17, 2022

The contract is reportedly a four-year deal worth upwards of $8.4 million.

