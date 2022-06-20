Health and safety experts give tips on pedestrian safety

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As a pedestrian, it is important to be cautious of your surroundings to prevent accidents.

In the U.S., a pedestrian is killed every 84 seconds in a roadway-related incident, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

With the weather heating up and kids out of school, more people could be out near roadways. Because of this, health and safety experts are reminding everyone of the necessary precautions to stay safe when out walking, running, or biking.

“Even if the pedestrian has the right of way, I was taught a long time ago, he who is biggest has the right of way,” said Scott Lockard, Public Health Director for the Kentucky River District Health Department. “A pedestrian versus car collision is not gonna end well for the pedestrian.”

Lockard added it is important to be mindful of where you choose to walk as well.

“These country roads that are narrow, especially around curbs, may not be the best place to do so, so is there a better quality place to get in that exercise,” said Lockard.

James East, Deputy Cheif with the Hazard Police Department said if you are out at night, you can help to avoid a roadway-related incident just by what you wear.

“Get some kind of an armband or some kind of a jacket that has highly reflective material on it so that drivers can see you,” said East.

East also encourages families to teach children pedestrian safety rules to prevent fatalities.

“I would highly encourage all pedestrians whether they’re just walking around downtown, whether they’re walking on the side of the road, or whether it’s children in their neighborhood just be very careful.”

