Gov. Andy Beshear announces funding for broadband expansion in Kentucky

(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to announce finding for broadband expansion in the Commonwealth.

The funding, which totals to more than $89 million, is part of the Governor’s Better Kentucky Plan.

The money is going towards bringing faster, more reliable internet to unserved communities across the state.

