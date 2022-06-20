Gov. Andy Beshear announces funding for broadband expansion in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to announce finding for broadband expansion in the Commonwealth.
The funding, which totals to more than $89 million, is part of the Governor’s Better Kentucky Plan.
The money is going towards bringing faster, more reliable internet to unserved communities across the state.
