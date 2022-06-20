Escaped inmate, other suspect arrested in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On June 9, Robert Hubbard, 35, who was arrested on drug trafficking charges, escaped the Knox County Detention Center while on work release, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

On June 14, Hubbard and Jessica A. Baker, 43, were scene getting gas at a station in Flat Lick by a deputy jailer. When the deputy approached them, they got in their car and tried to hit the deputy jailer as they were leaving.

On June 16, officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s department arrested Baker and charged her with Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree, Assault-3rd Degree, Fleeing or Evading Police-1st Degree and Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension-2nd Degree.

On the same day, Sheriff Mike Smith got information about Hubbard’s location and arrested him. He was charged with Escape-3rd Degree and Fleeing or Evading Police-2nd Degree.

Both were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

