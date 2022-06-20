Advertisement

‘Disturbing’ letters found at several Campbell Co. churches

Officials in Campbell County provided information Monday on letters that seven churches in the area have been receiving.
Officials in Campbell County provided information Monday on letters that seven churches in the area have been receiving.
By Paige Hill and Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Campbell County Church Letters

LIVE: Campbell County Sheriff's Office officials are providing information about churches in the area receiving letters.

Posted by WVLT on Monday, June 20, 2022

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials in Campbell County provided information Monday on letters that six churches and a business in the area have been receiving. Five of those churches were Baptist and one was a Masonic Lodge, Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins said.

Goins did not give much specific information about the letters, but did say that they were not specifically threatening. The only information about the letters he was able to give was that they were several pages in length and not hand-written.

“We had some disturbing things in these letters, but nothing specific,” Goins said, also confirming that the CCSO had increased patrols around the churches that received the letters. The letters were coherent in writing, he said.

He did confirm that the FBI and Tennessee Highway Patrol are helping investigate the letters, adding that he had “never seen anything like this.” At this time, though, there are no suspects in custody or a description of possible suspects, he said.

Additionally, Goins said that they had access to video footage of a suspect and are processing the tapes.

Goins also asked that any church members or employees make note of suspicious activity, like cars stopping by momentarily, and report that to the CCSO. “It doesn’t matter what county you’re in- let us know. We want to know,” he said.

He also advised people to not touch the letters.

The CCSO is also planning a town hall with local pastors at the First Baptist Church Thursday at 6 p.m., Goins said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stanley Edward Farley
Missing Harlan County man found safe, officials say
An accident that ended with a vehicle on its top in a creek took the lives of a mother, father...
Vehicle goes over embankment into creek near Carter Caves; mother, father, 4-year-old killed
How marriage rates have changed in Kentucky
Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Memorial candles
Funeral arrangements announced for former Cumberland mayor

Latest News

Morgan County Rescue Squad gets big boost from county
Morgan County Rescue Squad gets big boost from county
Alley on Main in downtown Paintsville is now open. The music venue, restaurant, and bar has a...
Local stage offers regional launch pad for music careers
Crews restoring power in Mingo County
Crews working to restore power in Mingo County
Nancy Ritchie has owned and operated Ritchie's Art and Gift Shoppe since 1962.
Pikeville store owner celebrates 95th birthday, 60 years of business
Knox County suspects arrested
Escaped inmate, other suspect arrested in Knox County