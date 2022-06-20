‘Disturbing’ letters found at several Campbell Co. churches

Campbell County Church Letters LIVE: Campbell County Sheriff's Office officials are providing information about churches in the area receiving letters. Posted by WVLT on Monday, June 20, 2022

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials in Campbell County provided information Monday on letters that six churches and a business in the area have been receiving. Five of those churches were Baptist and one was a Masonic Lodge, Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins said.

Goins did not give much specific information about the letters, but did say that they were not specifically threatening. The only information about the letters he was able to give was that they were several pages in length and not hand-written.

“We had some disturbing things in these letters, but nothing specific,” Goins said, also confirming that the CCSO had increased patrols around the churches that received the letters. The letters were coherent in writing, he said.

He did confirm that the FBI and Tennessee Highway Patrol are helping investigate the letters, adding that he had “never seen anything like this.” At this time, though, there are no suspects in custody or a description of possible suspects, he said.

Additionally, Goins said that they had access to video footage of a suspect and are processing the tapes.

Goins also asked that any church members or employees make note of suspicious activity, like cars stopping by momentarily, and report that to the CCSO. “It doesn’t matter what county you’re in- let us know. We want to know,” he said.

He also advised people to not touch the letters.

The CCSO is also planning a town hall with local pastors at the First Baptist Church Thursday at 6 p.m., Goins said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.