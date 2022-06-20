Beshear announces funding for high-speed internet expansion across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Broadband internet access is expanding across the commonwealth.

Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $89 million in grant funding to bring high-speed internet access to unserved communities:

Beshear announces funding for broadband expansion LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces $89 million in grant funding to bring high-speed internet access to unserved locations across the commonwealth. Posted by WKYT on Monday, June 20, 2022

Governor Beshear promises this project will help bridge Kentucky’s digital divide. The governor said 46 grants were awarded to 12 internet service providers across the state.

He says the money will go to expanding broadband in rural parts of the commonwealth. Some of the communities receiving the money for high-speed internet are Jessamine, Madison and Bourbon counties.

Governor Beshear said this expanded internet access will help Kentuckians have a better quality of life.

Speakers at the press conference said in the age of telehealth, working from home and online learning people require a stable internet connection.

“The present is hard. It is. Inflation, the war in Europe, hopefully, coming out of the pandemic, but it’s still lingering all the challenges that we face rebuilding after tornadoes and other natural disasters, But as challenging as our present is, our future is bright. It’s exciting and we’re investing in it right now,” Gov. Beshear said.

Governor Beshear said there are still many Kentuckians who are classified as unserved or undeserved when we’re talking about high-speed internet access. He says the state’s data on exactly how many Kentuckians fall into that category is outdated but they’re working on updating those numbers this year.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.