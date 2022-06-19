Advertisement

Summer programs offer learning and fun for kids at Pike County Library

Kids can also read books or listen to audiobooks at home with the Pike County Library's virtual library.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Library has recently kicked off its summer programs for kids 12 and under.

Programs are offered three times a week, providing summer learning experiences, and an opportunity to strengthen social skills and have some fun.

“We have three programs every week for kids,” said program coordinator Maggie Salisbury. “We have a program for big kids ages six to 12, a program for little kids five and under, and then a program for all ages so they can all attend together.”

Programs range from crafts, reading, and entertainment events, but all focus on stopping the “summer slide,” when kids lose some of the information they have learned over summer vacation.

“While they’re out of school, it’s great to keep up through learning with reading to prevent learning loss that happens during the summer,” said Salisbury. “It’s good for less screen time, it’s good for their socioemotional development, and it’s fun and free.”

The programs seeks to let kids to be kids, make friends, and build meaningful relationships that could last a lifetime.

“They’re able to get socialization,” said children’s librarians Sarah Hurley and Veronica Thompson. “They’re able to experience kind of teacher-student relationship, and able to play, which is a good way for them to learn.”

The programs are available across the county at all six Pike County Library locations, allowing families to find these programs close to home.

“Most of our libraries are having a couple of programs a week that would be closer for people that could go have that summer reading experience without having to come to downtown or having to come out here.” Said Thompson.

The Pike County Library has also partnered with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and Salisbury said nearly 1,500 kids five or under have already enrolled in Pike County.

To sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library with a valid Pike County address, visit imaginationlibrary.com. You can also find a program calendar for every Pike County Library location on the library’s Facebook page.

