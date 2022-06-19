Summer heat returns after fantastic weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday’s weather: 10/10. However, the heat and humidity will return for the new work week.

Tonight through Monday night

Enjoy this cool, dry air while you can because it will not last long. We are dry through tonight under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures fall into the mid-50s, so not as cool as last night but still very refreshing.

We remain dry on Monday under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, temperatures creep into the upper-80s by the afternoon!

Into Monday night, the weather stays quiet. We remain dry and partly cloudy. Lows fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Heat & Humidity Returns

Into Tuesday, we stay dry under a partly cloudy sky. However, temperatures soar into the low-and-mid-90s by the afternoon. Overnight lows bottom out in the upper-60s.

Not many changes into Wednesday. We are dry and mostly sunny. Wednesday looks to be the warmest day this week, with highs topping out in the mid-90s. Scattered showers are possible into Wednesday night. Lows fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

A stray shower or two is possible on Thursday, but most of us look dry and partly cloudy. Highs top out in the lower-90s with lows falling into the upper-60s.

Extended Forecast

This warm, muggy weather looks to stick around into Friday. Highs reach the lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

This “copy and paste” forecast continues on Saturday. We stay dry and partly cloudy. Highs top out in the lower-90s with lows falling into the upper-60s.

Showers look to return with our next cold front, especially late, on Sunday. Ahead of the front, we are toasty with highs in the mid-90s by Sunday afternoon.

