Prestonsburg hosts Rainbow Bridge 5K Run/Walk to benefit four-legged friends

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in the city of Prestonsburg came out to support their furry friends and run or walk for a cause on Saturday.

The first-ever Rainbow Bridge 5K Run/Walk aimed to raise money for the Floyd County Animal Shelter.

Along with the 5K, folks from across the region came out to enjoy live music, vendors, and more.

“It’s a wonderful day and this is a festival to celebrate our devotion to our four-legged friends,” said local attorney and Floyd County Animal Shelter supporter Ned Pillersdorf. “We’ve got a BBQ, we’ve got music, we’ve got a 5K going on, and I think at this point we’ve already raised about $16,000.”

Pillersdorf also said a sizeable anonymous donation of more than $100,000 was recently given to the animal shelter and all proceeds go towards the construction of a new and improved shelter adjacent to the existing shelter.

