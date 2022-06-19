Advertisement

Prestonsburg hosts Rainbow Bridge 5K Run/Walk to benefit four-legged friends

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in the city of Prestonsburg came out to support their furry friends and run or walk for a cause on Saturday.

The first-ever Rainbow Bridge 5K Run/Walk aimed to raise money for the Floyd County Animal Shelter.

Along with the 5K, folks from across the region came out to enjoy live music, vendors, and more.

“It’s a wonderful day and this is a festival to celebrate our devotion to our four-legged friends,” said local attorney and Floyd County Animal Shelter supporter Ned Pillersdorf. “We’ve got a BBQ, we’ve got music, we’ve got a 5K going on, and I think at this point we’ve already raised about $16,000.”

Pillersdorf also said a sizeable anonymous donation of more than $100,000 was recently given to the animal shelter and all proceeds go towards the construction of a new and improved shelter adjacent to the existing shelter.

