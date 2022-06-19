Pikeville Pride hosts picnic in Pikeville for Pride Month

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Pride is a volunteer-led organization that focuses on strengthening and highlighting LGBTQ+ visibility throughout the region. On Saturday, Pikeville Pride made history by hosting an event during Pride Month for the first time in the city’s history.

“This is, to my knowledge, the very first pride event to be held in Pride Month here in Pikeville,” said Pikeville Pride Volunteer Emma Lowe. “We’re very excited just to invite all the community out.”

The 2022 Pikeville Pride Picnic invited those of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as the community as a whole, to come out and celebrate Pride Month with food, music, and other activities.

“To be able to do this during Pride Month and have the support we’ve had from the community has been wonderful,” said Pikeville Pride Volunteer Tonya Jones.

It also gave those in the LGBTQ+ community a place to come together and fellowship. Finding those who are like-minded and have had similar experiences.

“Having a place to come out and celebrate and talk with like-minded people, people who understand what that experience is like, it can be life-changing,” said Lowe.

The event also sought to remind those throughout the region that love is love.

“No matter who you are, who you love, it doesn’t matter,” said Jones. “You need to be authentic to yourself and be able to be wherever you want to be and be safe.”

Lowe and Jones also added that on October 15, which is also LGBTQ+ History Month, Pikeville Pride will be back in the Pikeville City Park with live music, food, vendors, and more.

