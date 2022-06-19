Advertisement

Lexington celebrates Juneteenth

The Lexington community gathered to celebrate Juneteenth
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A celebration of Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, was held in Lexington on Sunday.

“What we’re doing out here today is honoring our ancestors who sacrificed their lives, who sacrificed it all in order to liberate themselves, as well as us,” said event organizer, Young.

President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday last year. The organizers of Sunday’s event have been celebrating Juneteenth in Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden, since 2016.

“We’re finally getting some type of formative change here in Lexington, so why not come out and celebrate and try to bring some more unity and solidarity to the community,” said event volunteer, Jay Calhoun.

Event organizer, Sarah Williams says community is an important part of the Juneteenth celebration.

“A community is a place where we can find each other’s heart and soul, where we are empowered by spirit, by one another and by ourselves to carry out our purpose and to live responsibly. So what you see here is like a manifestation of that and so it’s very beautiful. Come enjoy the energy, feel the vibe, live your spirit, celebrate and remember,” said Williams.

For many, Juneteenth is an opportunity to learn.

“Growing up, Juneteenth wasn’t a thing for me like no one talked to me about Juneteenth, being a black man, and the importance of it. So I love that we are, in America, now celebrating you know, our heritage...our complete heritage,” said event attendee, Julian Sanders.

The holiday is also an opportunity to remember the work still left to do.

“We’re not necessarily where we want to be nor where we need to be but the fact that it is now a national holiday does show that change is coming and change is on the way,” said Jay Calhoun.

