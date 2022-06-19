Advertisement

Kaiya Sheron brings several UK teammates to SYFL Annual Camp

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - For the man that brought Somerset a state title over two years ago, there’s no place like home.

“Obviously being home is very good,” said former Somerset and current UK quarterback Kaiya Sheron. “And bringing some of the teammates is nice too. Nothing like Somerset.”

Sheron and some of his UK teammates were in town to help run activities for the Somerset Youth Football League’s annual camp.

“The SYFL has really blown up and they’re doing a lot of good things here,” said Sheron.

In helping teach the next generation of football players, these Wildcats say it’s an opportunity to give back to a Big Blue Nation that has given them so much.

“It’s all about the experience for me,” said UK linebacker DeAndre Square. “I like to get out, get around, show my face and try to give back to people because I know it’s important to them. When I was a kid, I used to look up to older athletes and I think it’s important to get out and do that.”

Former UK quarterback and wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. was originally scheduled to attend, but the SYFL said he couldn’t come due to a canceled flight. Even without him, there were plenty of smiles to go around.

“You know it’s just a fun thing,” UK defensive back Andru Phillips said. “Football’s about having fun so as long as I could do it any type of way, I’m having a great time.”

