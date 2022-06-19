Georgetown Police Dept. receives new light devices that can help save lives

SCOTT Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department was awarded six new Guardian Angel Light Devices to help officers while they work in low light conditions.

Office Ryan Hill said the clip on devices come in handy while directing traffic or working a collision.

They have multiple light settings. The devices clip on to an officer’s vest, and come with an attachment for a bike.

Officer Hill said it’s not uncommon for an officer to find themselves on a dark, rural road in Scott County.

“Every time we may be out, it may be on a back road that may not have adequate lighting, it may be a little bit darker than out here on the bypass,” he said.

Officer Hill said cars often come speeding by while they’re out at work, and the dark can be incredibly dangerous.

“In the event that something tragic happened and you needed to be really visible, it has a button on top and you just hit that and lights everything up,” he said.

The department was awarded the lights through the Spirit of Blue nonprofit. They’re working to get more.

“We’re going to focus on second and third shift,” Officer Hill said. “Those officers that want to carry these, we’re going to focus on them but we would eventually like to get them for every officer.”

Each light costs $100. It’s worth every penny to these police officers.

