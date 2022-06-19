Exotic cars hit the streets of downtown Pikeville for ‘G-Force Rally’

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The G-Force Rally (GFRX) hit the streets of Pikeville on Saturday in exotic cars from across the globe.

Pikeville City Tourism, Pike County Tourism CVB and Backroads of Appalachia invited folks across the region to get up close and personal with the cars and meet some of the drivers.

GFRX has been on a four-day, six-state rally and made a stop in Pikeville for a “Supercar Shutdown” on Second Street.

Rally driver Gray Bishop and others were taking their time to fellowship with local car enthusiasts, as well as children who were fascinated by the power and looks of the supercars.

“I’m going to be gone one day and the next generation of car kids need to come up, and what better way to do it than to actually sit in one?” said Bishop. “I’ll let them rev it, we start it up, we do all kinds of stuff. It’s a lot of fun and, if anything, that’s my selfish part. Their smile makes me sleep good at night.”

Pike County Tourism CVB Executive Director Tony Tackett said it was an honor for the city to host the event, and there will also be a “Hoods Up with Dad” event with GFRX from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Sunday near FaithLife Market on Division Street.

