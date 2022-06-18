Advertisement

‘You got to enjoy it while it lasts’: Reed Sheppard takes in last high school summer

Reed Sheppard during the Titans Rockets Summer High School Shootout in Shelbyville on Jun. 17, 2022.
Reed Sheppard during the Titans Rockets Summer High School Shootout in Shelbyville on Jun. 17, 2022.(Alex Walker/WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Reed Sheppard and his North Laurel Jaguars took the court in Shelbyville in front of Coach Cal and KT Turner at the Titans Rockets Summer Shootout.

“It’s been a great offseason being able to get out on the road. Everything’s normal now without COVID and everything like that,” said Sheppard. “You got to enjoy it while it lasts and this is also my last high school summer so I get to enjoy it with friends I’ve been friends with my whole life.”

North Laurel faced multiple teams in the shootout played at Martha Layne Collins High School.

