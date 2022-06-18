Advertisement

Volunteers pick up one ton of trash in Kentucky River

Dozens of volunteers met up on Saturday at the Kentucky River to help with clean-up.
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of volunteers met up on Saturday at the Kentucky River to help with clean-up.

The annual river sweep has been a tradition for the past 25 years. After two years of COVID-19, crews were back on the water.

“Unlike many cities, we have a lot of creeks that flow through our city, but we don’t have a river that runs through the middle,” said Jennifer Myatt, Fayette County River Sweep coordinator. “We get to bring people down and they get to see the Kentucky river up close.”

Myatt said the group usually picks up around 1 ton of trash.

“We’ve found lawn furniture, old coolers, pieces of boats, a water heater, one year someone found a message in a bottle,” said Myatt.

One of the volunteers, Bill Walters, said he sees a lot of litter.

“Yes, in the last 10 years it’s a lot more,” said Walters. “People don’t understand. They just throw trash out and don’t think about the water taking it on down to someone else.”

The group picked up 12 miles of the river in an effort to bring cleaner drinking water ashore.

“I like thinking of cleaning up the country, you know? It’s not nice the way people treat everything,” said Walters.

Lexington leaders recently announced that the site of the river clean-up will become a city park.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bodies found in Eastern Kentucky home
prestonsburg powerline
Power outages reported across the region
The tin roof of Hatfield's Auto Sales in Belfry was ripped off and sent flying into nearby cars.
Homes and businesses hit hard by strong storms in Pike County
AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of a Floyd County school administrator
Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, identities and cause of death released

Latest News

Memorial candles
Former Cumberland mayor dies on Saturday
17th Annual Summer in the Park kicks off in Hazard
Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival
The 25th annual Stringbean Bluegrass Festival takes place in Jackson County
WATCH | Volunteers pick up one ton of trash in Kentucky River
WATCH | Volunteers pick up one ton of trash in Kentucky River
Frankfort Juneteenth celebration
Frankfort’s Juneteenth celebrations continue