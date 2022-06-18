Advertisement

Veteran fundraiser event held in Knott County

Mine Made Adventure Park
Mine Made Adventure Park(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans estimates around 13% of homeless adult men are military veterans.

In response, Knott County officials held a veteran fundraiser event at Mine Made Adventure Park in Leburn, Ky.

People could come ride the trails for a $20 fee that would go directly to the local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter.

“It’s sad times. I mean there’s not enough veteran programs, not enough people that actually support our veterans. These folks are very important to me,” Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said.

Manager of the local DAV chapter Arthur Mullins said the support from local officials and the community goes a long way in honoring veterans.

“So many veterans get out of the service and for whatever reason they’ll be sleeping under a bridge,” Mullins said. “It’s kind of depressing to think about the way it is.”

Honoring them at the Mine Made Adventure Park on a gorgeous Saturday only made it better.

“This is really a good family friendly oriented place that people can come out and just enjoy the beautiful outdoors,” Judge-Executive Dobson said.

You can find more information on what Mine Made Adventure Park offers here.

