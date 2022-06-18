Advertisement

Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center hosts Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth celebration in Hazard
Juneteenth celebration in Hazard
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Juneteenth may be tomorrow, but locals are already celebrating the day that marked the end to slavery.

“It’s important because it’s our independence day. African-American and other brown natives and brothers and sisters -- this is our Independence Day,” Dee Parker, recruiting coordinator at HCTC, said.

More and more communities across the country are beginning widespread celebrations...something Parker feels should have happened sooner.

“We’ve been pushing for, who knows how long now, and now that it’s finally there, we’re happy it’s there but we’re also sad it took this long to get here,” he said.

The growing celebration of Juneteenth is not the only mark of success in this area, as the Southeast Kentucky African American Museum and Cultural Center will soon be opening in Perry County.

Without lessons of the history behind this holiday, executive director of the museum, Emily Hudson, said celebrations would fade.

“If we don’t share these events, it’s easy to forget,” she said.

You can learn more about the history of Juneteenth and the new museum coming to Perry County here.

