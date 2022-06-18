Frankfort’s Juneteenth celebrations continue

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A four day celebration to help people better understand the meaning of Juneteenth, hosted by Focus on Race Relations. A group working to bring people together and have conversations about race in Frankfort, Kentucky.

“Better together. That’s what this is all about,” said President of F.O.R.R., Ed Powe.

Governor Andy Beshear attended Saturday’s event at Lakeview Park.

“What you see here today is a joyful day of celebration with people here from all races and all backgrounds trying to live up to Dr. King’s dream and the promise that was made on Juneteenth that this could be a country for everyone,” said Governor Beshear.

This is the first year of Juneteenth celebrations in Frankfort but many say it won’t be the last.

“More and more people will hopefully will participate and become educated about African Americans, our contributions here as well as across the United States,” said President of the Frankfort/Franklin County NAACP, Maria Bush.

Scholarships were awarded to student essay contest winners during the event. Contest participants were asked to write an essay examining the history of a topic of racial injustice.

“We’re trying to change injustice that we see just in our every day lives,” said third place essay contest finalist, Lucy Cunningham.

Governor Beshear handed out the prizes and also a promise.

“We’re gonna work our tails off to make sure that next year, June 19 2023, is a state holiday in the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” said Governor Beshear.

Students saying making Juneteenth a state holiday is an important step moving forward.

“It’s important because it still exists today. So it’s not the same things but people still experience racism,” said fourth place essay contest finalist, Cadence Hamilton.

F.O.R.R. believes that in order to create change, people must come together.

“Everything we do, we do it better together,” said President of F.O.R.R., Ed Powe.

