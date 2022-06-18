Beautiful Father’s Day weekend ahead, dangerous heat returns next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Father’s Day weekend is looking fantastic across the mountains with cooler temperatures, lower humidity and abundant sunshine. However, enjoy this while you can because dangerous heat returns by next week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Gorgeous weather continues into tonight. We stay dry under a clear sky. Low temperatures could actually be a little chilly if you have any outdoor plans! We dip into the lower-50s, but a few upper-40s are possible in spots!

A fantastic Father’s Day is in store across the mountains! We stay dry and sunny with below-average temperatures and lower humidity. Highs stay in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Be sure to get out and enjoy because Summer heat is going to return by next week.

Quiet weather continues into Sunday night. We remain dry and mostly clear. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

Here Comes the Heat

We turn the heat and humidity back up as we get into your next work week.

Partly cloudy and dry on Monday. Highs soar into the upper-80s by the afternoon. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-60s.

We get even warmer by Tuesday! Temperatures top out in the mid-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds.

This week, dewpoints will be slightly lower than last week, so this means heat index values will be in the mid-and-upper-90s, instead of the lower-100s like last week.

Overall though, it will be warm, so please take those heat precautions seriously.

Another toasty day is in store on Wednesday. Highs soar into the mid-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will be dry.

Extended Forecast

Warm and muggy weather continues into the end of the work week.

High temperatures reach the lower-90s on Thursday and Friday.

Isolated, pop-up showers will be possible on both days, but rain chances are low to close out the work week, for now.

