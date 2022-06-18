17th Annual Summer in the Park kicks off in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local artists and performers showed out at Bobby Davis Park in Hazard for the 17th annual Summer in the Park event.

This event is sponsored by the Little Theatre of Hazard (LTH) Youth Players and aims to showcase all of the local talent Hazard has to offer.

The art festival kicked off at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, followed by live music and a performance of Beauty and the Beast by the LTH Youth Players.

”I think it’s important that people come out and see that there is a lot of talent in our area,” said Terry Thies, chairman of the Summer in the Park committee. “Hazard is really trying to go the creative route now and really encourage art and artists and we’re a part of that.”

Those with Summer in the Park said, to avoid any conflicts with the Perry County Fair, they are considering moving next year’s event to the fourth weekend of June instead of the third.

