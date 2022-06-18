Advertisement

17th Annual Summer in the Park kicks off in Hazard

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Local artists and performers showed out at Bobby Davis Park in Hazard for the 17th annual Summer in the Park event.

This event is sponsored by the Little Theatre of Hazard (LTH) Youth Players and aims to showcase all of the local talent Hazard has to offer.

The art festival kicked off at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, followed by live music and a performance of Beauty and the Beast by the LTH Youth Players.

”I think it’s important that people come out and see that there is a lot of talent in our area,” said Terry Thies, chairman of the Summer in the Park committee. “Hazard is really trying to go the creative route now and really encourage art and artists and we’re a part of that.”

Those with Summer in the Park said, to avoid any conflicts with the Perry County Fair, they are considering moving next year’s event to the fourth weekend of June instead of the third.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two bodies found in Eastern Kentucky home
prestonsburg powerline
Power outages reported across the region
The tin roof of Hatfield's Auto Sales in Belfry was ripped off and sent flying into nearby cars.
Homes and businesses hit hard by strong storms in Pike County
AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of a Floyd County school administrator
Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, identities and cause of death released

Latest News

Memorial candles
Former Cumberland mayor dies on Saturday
Stringbean Memorial Bluegrass Festival
The 25th annual Stringbean Bluegrass Festival takes place in Jackson County
WATCH | Volunteers pick up one ton of trash in Kentucky River
WATCH | Volunteers pick up one ton of trash in Kentucky River
Frankfort Juneteenth celebration
Frankfort’s Juneteenth celebrations continue