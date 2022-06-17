Advertisement

Two bodies found in Eastern Kentucky home

By WSAZ News Staff and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after two bodies were found Friday afternoon in a home in Eastern Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said the discovery was made at a home in the 700 block of Blaine Creek Road in Lawrence County.

At this time, no additional details are being released.

We will update this story when we have more information.

