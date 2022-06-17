Temperatures soar then crash as cold front brings chances for strong storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We finally get a break from the heat today, but it’ll be tonight before we get the full benefit of the cooldown.

Today and Tonight

A cold front is approaching the region and that could bring us some stronger storms later this morning and early this afternoon. Before it gets here, it will be another warm and muggy morning with most of us waking up in the mid to upper 70s with some sun mixed with clouds.

As of the latest update, the Storm Prediction Center has the entire region under a level one out of five threat for severe weather. The main threats will be damaging wind and some small hail. This system will not be here long. It looks to be a fast mover, coming in from the west around 11 a.m. and exiting to the east early this afternoon. Some scattered storms will be possible after the system departs.

The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a level one out of five threat for severe weather today. Main threats include damaging wind and small hail. (WYMT Weather)

Before the system rolls in, temperatures will likely still climb into the upper 80s with a heat index well into the 90s, so one more time this week, we want to caution you to take all heat precautions to keep you and your family safe. Do everything you can to stay cool and hydrated. If you do decide to take a dip in the pool, remember to get out if you hear thunder. Remember, if you are close enough to a storm to hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. We all know water and electricity don’t mix.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT Weather)

Once the front moves out, the temperatures will start to slide and the humidity will go down with them. Skies will clear overnight and we will end up in the low 60s for overnight lows. Talk about refreshing!

Weekend Forecast

Sweet relief. That’s what the weekend will be after four days of record-breaking temperatures at both NWS Jackson and the London-Corbin Airport. Highs may not get out of the 70s both days, even with sunny skies. Lows Saturday night could even get into the upper 40s in some of the sheltered valleys. I’ll definitely take it. Lows Sunday night will be a little warmer, but still comfortable, in the low 60s. Enjoy it, but it is short-lived.

Extended Forecast

Temperatures start an upward climb as early as Monday for the last full day of spring. Sunshine will take us right back up into the mid to upper 80s to start the new week.

Most of next week will definitely feel like summer, which officially starts at 5:14 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the 90s with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday hitting the mid to upper 90s. I would not be surprised to see some triple-digit air temperatures show up at times. When you factor in the heat index ... yeah. It’s not going to be fun.

This is why you never hear me complain during the cold months about how cold it is. I save it all for the heat. I’m not built for this kind of weather. Haha.

Enjoy the weekend!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.