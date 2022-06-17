Advertisement

Student artists tour Horse Mania Post Parade in Lexington

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students from the Stewart Home and School in Frankfort worked together to create a horse for LexArt’s Horse Mania.

Friday, they got to come to Lexington and see their horse on display at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate.

The Stewart Home is a residential school, serving people with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Students from the school created a horse representing love in any language.

The students were overjoyed when they got to see their horse on display, although they told us it took them a while to make it over to see their horse as they were distracted by all of the other beautiful horses here on the way.

The visual arts director for the school Jennifer Zingg says she loved getting to work with her students on this very special project.

“Coming in and seeing it in this setting, in this beautiful setting at Ashland, is just really phenomenal and I know that they are all just very proud of the job they’ve done,” Zingg said.

The Horse Mania preview will be at Ashland - Henry Clay Estate Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

