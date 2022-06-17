State officials present grant funding to Rowan County Tourism to help with sidewalks and trails

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT/WSAZ) - Rowan County is looking more friendly for hikers and bikers thanks to a new bike and pedestrian plan.

On Thursday, Senior Advisor to Gov. Andy Beshear Rocky Adkins presented a $240,000 check from the governor’s office to Rowan County Tourism to help get things moving.

The plan includes upgrades to city sidewalks in Morehead as well as upgrades to trails across the county, including the Daniel Boone National Forest.

“It’s amazing for our communities. Anything for recreation for our communities. If nothing else, the pandemic has taught us is to embrace our outdoors, and we’re surrounded by the Daniel Boone National Forest. We have done just that. We have embraced the outdoors and bring the outdoors inside and outside,” Joy Brown from Morehead/Rowan County Tourism said.

Tourism officials hope to start work on these projects as early as next year.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.