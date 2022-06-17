South Laurel announces new head football coach

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -South Laurel’s football program will have a new leader at the helm this fall.

Allen Mitchell was named as the new head football coach on Friday. He will replace Jep Irwin who was recently named the South Laurel athletic director.

Mitchell has served as assistant football coach for the Cardinals for four years, and he is also a teacher at the school.

Irwin wrote in a Facebook post, “Coach Mitchell is a great choice to take over as head football coach. He has extensive experience as an assistant coach and coordinator in multiple winning programs. He has coached in the state championship game and multiple semifinal and regional championship contests.”

Irwin said Mitchell knows what it takes to win and develop players. He described Mitchell as a strong leader and dedicated teacher.

According to Irwin’s Facebook post, Mitchell said, “I feel blessed and excited to be the new football coach at South Laurel High School. I look forward to working with our great administration toward the continued growth of the CARDS football team in both their academic and athletic endeavors.”

Mitchell has 26 years of coaching experience including coaching stops at Corbin, Whitley County, Lynn Camp, and Perry Central.

