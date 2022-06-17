Rowan County industrial park sees big boost thanks to funding

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The MMRC Regional Industrial Park in Rowan County is getting a big boost from $452 thousand in funding.

A bit more than $200 thousand is coming from the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet and the Regional Industrial Development Authority is matching that amount.

Governor Andy Beshear’s Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins was in Rowan County Thursday to present the check. That sum will go toward building infrastructure and other development.

It includes a 150 thousand square foot pad on a 22 acre site to build on.

”This community really is attracting a lot of good jobs, investments that are taking place here. I think that site will be one that will be very attractive,” said Adkins. “It will be one that we will be promoting from the governor’s office through the Economic Development Cabinet to push,” he added. “To show industry and business that looking to either grow or locate here in Kentucky.”>

Work is ready to start immediately and officials said they plan to have the pad poured and all the broadband and side roads done by the end of summer.

