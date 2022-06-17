Power outages reported across the region
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages due to strong winds across the region.
Here is a list of outages as of 1:00 p.m. Friday:
Kentucky Power:
Boyd: 20
Lawrence: 11
Perry: <5
Pike: 6
Total: 42
Kentucky Utilities:
Pulaski: 71
Rockcastle: 57
Total: 128
Big Sandy RECC:
Knott: 318
Total: 18
Jackson Energy:
Estill: 13
Jackson: 50
Laurel:1723
Rockcastle: 95
Total: 1,737
Licking Valley RECC:
Lee: 69
Morgan: 773
Powell: 2
Wolfe: 1046
Total: 1,890
Cumberland Valley RECC:
Whitley: 1
Total: 1
South Kentucky RECC:
McCreary: 15
Pulaski: 2400
Wayne: 759
Total: 3,174
To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:
