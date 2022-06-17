Advertisement

Power outages reported across the region

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - (WYMT) - Many people are reporting power outages due to strong winds across the region.

Here is a list of outages as of 1:00 p.m. Friday:

Kentucky Power:

Boyd: 20

Lawrence: 11

Perry: <5

Pike: 6

Total: 42

Kentucky Utilities:

Pulaski: 71

Rockcastle: 57

Total: 128

Big Sandy RECC:

Knott: 318

Total: 18

Jackson Energy:

Estill: 13

Jackson: 50

Laurel:1723

Rockcastle: 95

Total: 1,737

Licking Valley RECC:

Lee: 69

Morgan: 773

Powell: 2

Wolfe: 1046

Total: 1,890

Cumberland Valley RECC:

Whitley: 1

Total: 1

South Kentucky RECC:

McCreary: 15

Pulaski: 2400

Wayne: 759

Total: 3,174

To keep track of power outages, you can go to these links:

Jackson Energy

Big Sandy RECC

Kentucky Power

Licking Valley RECC

Kentucky Utilities

Cumberland Valley RECC

South Kentucky RECC

