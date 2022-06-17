Advertisement

Many teens are facing sleep deprivation

If you have a teen during summer break who stays up till midnight and wakes up 10:00-11:00 a.m., that’s not completely unusual.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many teens are not getting enough sleep. If you have a teen during summer break who stays up till midnight and wakes up 10:00-11:00 a.m., that’s not completely unusual.

“We know physiologically they are starting to change,” Dr. Kevin Trice a sleep specialist at Norton Healthcare said. “When teenagers hit that 12-13 year mark they actually start to want to sleep later. It’s called a phase delay. They are not even sleeping till about 11 p.m. and they tend to sleep a little longer which interferes with the school start time.”

However, if your teen is up all night playing video games or on their phones, Dr. Trice says that’s another thing. Those are activities that get in the way sometimes. Dr. Trice says teens face a lot challenges that keep them from getting appropriate sleep, the use of electronics, part time jobs, extracurricular activities, all of this takes a toll on how much time is in the day. Making time for that sleep is so important.

“It helps with irritability, emotional stability, navigate complex feelings they are having as their bodies are changing,” Trice said. “It helps with sport performance and injury recovery ability to retain information.”

Put electronics away at least an hour before bed. Young children can use anywhere from 9-11 hours of sleep. As they get older, 8-10 hours but, keep in mind each child is different. Children and teens should get no less than 7 hours of sleep.

To watch the entire Ask the Doc interview go to the WAVE Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, identities and cause of death released
AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of a Floyd County school administrator
Escaped Inmates
Police looking for escaped EKY inmates
Billy Bob and Charlene, a love story the Louisa Police Dept. is investigating
Billy Bob and Charlene, a love story the Louisa Police Dept. is investigating
Two bodies found in Eastern Kentucky home

Latest News

Soaring diesel prices putting strain on drivers, distributors
Photo Courtesy: Grey Matters Whitesburg/Brandon Robinson
5th Annual Grey Matters 5K/10K coming in May!
Kathy Stumbo
Paintsville ARH names new CEO
Corbin hospital allowing more visitors as COVID numbers go down
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has created a new position within the office which...
AG Daniel Cameron joins DOJ, other states for $16 million drug testing settlement