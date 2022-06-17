Former UK basketball player, radio analyst Mike Pratt dies at 73

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky sports community is morning the loss of a legend.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Mike Pratt died Thursday night after a long battle with colon cancer.

He was 73.

Pratt was diagnosed with the disease in 2019.

He was a former Kentucky basketball player who later provided commentary on radio broadcasts of UK games for two decades. Pratt began working as a color commentator during the 2001-2002 season.

In his career at the school, Pratt scored 1,359 points, which ranks 26th in program history. The Associated Press named him honorable mention all-league in 1967-68. He made the coaches’ All-SEC teams as a junior and senior. In his senior year, Pratt was named to two Second Team All-America squads.

He was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

ESPN’s Bob Valvano, who co-hosts the sports show “FASTBREAK FRIDAY”, said in a tweet early Friday morning today’s show would be dedicated to Pratt, who is the other host for the show.

Today's FASTBREAK FRIDAY will be dedicated to the memory of my dear friend and co-host @MikePratt22 , who passed away during the night.

Please call or text some great memories of a great man and my great friend.

Rest now, Mike. You'll be missed...greatly missed. — Bob Valvano (@espnVshow) June 17, 2022

