Former UK basketball player, radio analyst Mike Pratt dies at 73

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour
By Dakota Makres and Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky sports community is morning the loss of a legend.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Mike Pratt died Thursday night after a long battle with colon cancer.

He was 73.

Pratt was diagnosed with the disease in 2019.

He was a former Kentucky basketball player who later provided commentary on radio broadcasts of UK games for two decades. Pratt began working as a color commentator during the 2001-2002 season.

In his career at the school, Pratt scored 1,359 points, which ranks 26th in program history. The Associated Press named him honorable mention all-league in 1967-68. He made the coaches’ All-SEC teams as a junior and senior. In his senior year, Pratt was named to two Second Team All-America squads.

He was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

ESPN’s Bob Valvano, who co-hosts the sports show “FASTBREAK FRIDAY”, said in a tweet early Friday morning today’s show would be dedicated to Pratt, who is the other host for the show.

