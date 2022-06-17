Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump endorses Daniel Cameron in Governor’s race

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running for governor.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is running for governor.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Former President Donald Trump has already weighed in on next year’s gubernatorial election in Kentucky.

In a tweet from Attorney General, and Republican candidate for Governor, Daniel Cameron, the candidate announced that the former president gave Cameron his “complete and total endorsement.”

“I am honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of President Trump in our campaign for Governor of the great Commonwealth of Kentucky,” Cameron said in a campaign release Thursday night.

Cameron is one of several Republican candidates vying for the nomination to face off against incumbent Governor Andy Beshear in November 2023. Some other candidates include State Rep. Savannah Maddox, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, and Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon.

The primary election is set to be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, with the general election held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

J. Rife
Pike Co. scene cleared after reported shooting, suspect in custody
Two women found dead inside Breathitt County home, identities and cause of death released
Young child drowns in Southern Ky. pool
AG Daniel Cameron announces indictment of a Floyd County school administrator
Escaped Inmates
Police looking for escaped EKY inmates

Latest News

Cooling Centers PKG
How the heat wave can impact allergies
How the heat wave could be impacting your allergies
Swim instructors urging families to practice pool safety following recent drownings
CORBIN FD
Fire departments across the region help keep kids cool during heatwave - 5:30p