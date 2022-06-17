Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer involved in fatal crash

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (AP) — Former NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in southwest Missouri earlier this month.

Police say Bowyer’s vehicle struck a woman walking on an exit ramp on June 5 near Osage Beach.

Bowyer stopped immediately and called 911.

Police say 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons of Camdenton died at the scene.

The crash report says Bowyer, a native of Emporia, Kansas, provided a roadside blood sample that recorded no alcohol.

Bowyer, a Fox Sports racing analyst, retired from NASCAR in 2020 after winning 10 Cup Series races in 15 years.

