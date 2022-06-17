Advertisement

Economic growth in London achieving long desired downtown vibe

Downtown London is the location to check out several new local restaurants this Spring and...
Downtown London is the location to check out several new local restaurants this Spring and Summer.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The economic response to the shock of the pandemic impacted parts of Southern and Eastern Kentucky differently.

In London, the heart of Laurel County, members of the business community say it did not hurt too much.

This Spring and Summer, as more people feel comfortable with social gatherings, people in London say there are many new businesses to greet them.

Members of the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce said if you go back six years people would tell you they are not happy with the atmosphere downtown and looking for a change.

Chamber of Commerce CEO Deanna Herrmann said that change is here.

“We’ve got hotels coming, we have eateries coming in, we have retail coming in,” said Hermann. “It [has] all been very positive for our community and a lot of growth.”

Herrmann explained restaurants are a major driver of growth in the downtown area which business leaders are describing as the heartbeat of London.

