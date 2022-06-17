Advertisement

Carbon monoxide poisoning do’s and don’ts

CO detectors are not required in Tennessee homes
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 150 people die every year from carbon monoxide poisoning.

”It is a lethal killer so it’s got to be watched and maintained very closely,” said Brandon Smith, a firefighter and EMT at Hazard Fire Department.

You should avoid using portable flameless chemical heaters indoors, get your chimney checked and cleaned, and don’t heat your house with a gas oven.

”A lot of people like to start their vehicles in the winter time, they love to leave their garage door closed, that’s a big no no,” Smith said.

You should have alarm detectors in your house on every floor. Test the alarms monthly, check batteries and follow manufacturers instructions.

If the alarm does go off, remove everyone inside immediately, do not go back in, and use a neighbors phone or cell phone to call for help.

