Beautiful weekend before dangerous heat builds back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are finally seeing some relief from the dangerous heat we’ve endured this week, and that is leading into an absolutely gorgeous Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend. Enjoy it now, though, because summer lurks not far away, ready to pounce back in full force next week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’re continuing to watch our front push through the region this evening, and we still could see a few showers and thunderstorms as the front pushes through. But, once it does, we will bring much cooler and much drier air back into the mountains, setting us up for a beautiful weekend.

Overnight lows tonight stay in the middle 60s tonight as we scour the moisture out.

We wake up to partly cloudy skies on Saturday morning, becoming mostly sunny as we slowly warm up through the 60s and 70s in the morning. We are back near 80° with very comfortable air in the mountains. I mean, tomorrow looks like an absolutely beautiful day! Get out and enjoy it!

The weather stays nice overnight with mostly clear skies allowing us to drop into the lower to middle 50s after the sun goes down.

Sunday through the New Week

Gorgeous weather continues into the day on Sunday...perfect weather for dad! We’ve got more sunshine in place as we head through the day, though it will be just slightly warmer during the day, but we’re still in the lower 80s for daytime highs. Overnight, we’re clear and back in the lower 60s.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and, right now, it looks like the massive heat dome of this week will build back in as we head into next week.

We’re near 90° on Monday with plenty of sunshine, and that builds back into the middle 90s for highs by the middle of next week. Factor in humidity, and we’re back with heat indices in the triple digits. That means the dangerous heat looks like it will return as we head towards next week.

So, keep those heat precautions in mind, because outside of a stray rumbler, we’re not looking at much in the way of rain to cool us down.

